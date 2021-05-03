Two arrested, accused of robbing and beating person with a disability

Two people have been arrested in connection with the April robbery and beating of a person with a disability.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, Rijhanelle Flugence and Joseph Roberts Jr. were arrested on May 1 in connection with the April 25 incident that occurred at the intersection of Corrine and Field Streets.

The pair are accused of robbing and severely beating the individual and causing permanent damage.

Flugence was booked into the Iberia Parish jail on charges of Attempted First- Degree Murder, Second Degree Robbery, Cruelty to the Infirm, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II Drugs, and Self-Mutilation.

Roberts, Jr. was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, and Second- Degree Robbery.

