Volunteers needed for Trash Bash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Volunteers are needed for Trash Bash, a community cleanup, scheduled on Saturday, April 24. Residents of all ages are invited to participate to pick up litter in streets, parks, and Bayou Vermilion.

Anyone can volunteer — individuals, community organizations, nonprofits, businesses, and the like. The effort is a partnership between the Environmental Quality Division of Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Bayou Vermilion District (BVD).

Volunteers can choose a location in Lafayette Parish to clean or the Bayou Vermilion. Bayou Vermilion volunteers can bring personal watercraft. Motorboats should launch at Beaver Park and canoes and kayaks at the dock near Vermilionville. Bring water, wear closed-toed shoes and sunscreen.

Volunteers can register online at https://unitedwayofacadiana.galaxydigital.com/, call 337-291-5637 or email recycling@lafayettela.gov. There is no cost to participate.

Trash Bash is from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 24. Volunteers can pick up gloves, litter bags, grabbers, and visibility vests at the BVD’s Begnaud House, across from the Beaver Park Pavilion, located at 500 Fisher Road. Supplies can be picked up ahead of time by calling the Recycling Office at 337-291-5637. Anyone needing help identifying a clean-up site, can call or email recycling@lafayettela.gov.

The after-cleanup bash will begin at 11:30 at the BVD’s Begnaud House and will include lunch, live music, and prizes. Prizes will be awarded for the most interesting piece of trash discovered and the most trash retrieved.

