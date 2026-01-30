Abbeville warming center asks the community for donations ahead of upcoming cold weather

ABBEVILLE - Faith Hope Christian Fellowship Church opened its doors last weekend as a warming center for people in need during the freezing weather. This weekend, Pastor BK Stevens is reopening the church, but he is now reaching out to the community for help with donations.

Last weekend, the church offered towels, toiletries, clothing, and food to those seeking shelter from the cold. Pastor Stevens says they bought enough supplies last weekend, but ahead of this weekend’s cold weather, they are running low on supplies.

“This past week we had to go out and buy those things, so hopefully we don’t have to buy those things this time, along with food,” Stevens says.

The church provides three meals a day and snacks, serving about 15 people each day.

To continue operating the warming center throughout the cold weather, Pastor Stevens says donations are needed. He says the church is asking for clothing, food and hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and soap.

“Their own bath towel, we give them their face towel, we give them their own soap, their own toothpaste, toothbrush, so that they can have each day while they’re here,” he says.

“If the community can give, anything, whatever the community can give would be gratefully appreciated,” Stevens says.

Pastor Stevens says the church doors remain open to anyone who needs help.

“It’s no reason for no one to be outside in the cold at this time when we have this shelter open,” he says.

