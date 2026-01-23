Abbeville Fire Department shares safety tips for the cold weather

ABBEVILLE - The Abbeville Fire Department says they see an influx in house fires during the winter due to ovens and space heaters. With the freezing temperatures heading our way this weekend, it is important to know how to stay safe.

To ensure safety, the fire department says to not run generators inside, and do not use your oven as a heater. Adam Espeut, Abbeville’s Assistant Fire Chief, says there are ways to use space heaters safely.

“At night before you go to bed, it’s a good idea to turn the space heaters off, make sure there’s a 3 foot perimeter away from all heating appliances, curtains, blankets," Espeut says. He also says to only plug space heaters into a wall outlet.

Additional precautions to take are checking your smoke alarms and practicing a home fire escape plan.

