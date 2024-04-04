30-year-old mural in Abbeville set to be demolished
Penelope Lopez
Mural artist Benny Graeff and his daughter Leah Graeff
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 13:34:20-04
- In a push to revitalize Abbeville, the city is demolishing vacant buildings.
- One of the buildings they are demolishing has a painting on the side of the property.
- The mural was painted 30-years-ago and is a staple in the community.
KATC’s Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this tonight at 5 pm.
