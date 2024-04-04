30-year-old mural in Abbeville set to be demolished

Prev Next Penelope Lopez

Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 04, 2024

In a push to revitalize Abbeville, the city is demolishing vacant buildings.

One of the buildings they are demolishing has a painting on the side of the property.

The mural was painted 30-years-ago and is a staple in the community. KATC’s Vermilion Parish Reporter Penelope Lopez will have more on this tonight at 5 pm.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.