3 years later, new details emerge about the Capitol insurrection

More than 460 people have been sentenced for their role in the Captiol attack,according to the FBI.

Authorities are still working to identify more than 80 people wanted for acts of violence.

In a newly released video, Damon Beckley, found guilty of obstructing electoral college certification and civil disorder, recorded a tense exchange between rioters and Republican lawmakers just outside the House chamber on Jan. 6. The footage emerged three years after the riots.

“I just must tell you, having been there that day, I mean, to see people literally breaking windows, ransacking the capitol, it just infuriated me.,” said former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. "I believe everyone that conducted that riot at the Capitol needs to be held to the fullest extent of the law. I'm pleased that many have. But I have never been given any information. I've heard the many repeated assurances from the FBI that they were not involved, and I take them at their word.”

Now, new details stem from former President Donald Trump's role that day, with special counsel Jack Smith revealing new allegations about Trump's unwillingness to help stop the violence.

Sources told investigators that Trump "was not interested" in stopping it, and when Trump was told his then-vice president was rushed to a secure location, he responded, "So what?"

The former president has pleaded not guilty to felony charges and has denied all wrongdoing.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that she believes Trump incited an insurrection.

"What's interesting about it all is that in every case, every piece of this, whether it was our case, in terms of the electoral college, whether it was what happened with the January 6 Select Committee, or this testimony, is all coming from Republicans. So it's very clear what happened that day,” said Pelosi.

Also on the third anniversary of the January 6 attack, authorities in Florida arrested three fugitives wanted for their alleged roles in the attack.

The FBI says all three are scheduled to appear in federal court on Monday for what prosecurots say was a coordinated assault on several police officers.

Authorities are still searching for the person who, investigators say, left two pipe bombs outside both the Democratic and Republican National Party headquarters the day before the attack.

The FBI says he was wearing Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, glasses, and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

More than 1,200 people have been charged with crimes related to the riot.

