The 2024 Cadbury Bunny is a raccoon named Louie

After a bracket-style elimination competition earlier this year, Cadbury has officially found their newest “bunny” for next year’s Clucking Bunny commercial.

Winning the title of Cadbury Bunny in the 6th annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts is Louie, a 2-year-old — wait for it — raccoon!

Louie was rescued in 2021 by his owner Jaime Arslan in Miami after he was deemed unfit to survive in the wild. Arslan says when he isn’t busy hanging out in his favorite tree, he spends his time fundraising for rescue and rehabilitation centers by painting with this toes and selling his artwork.

Louie also has his own TikTok account, where Arslan posts videos showcasing his skills. You can also watch him “train” to become the next Cadbury Bunny, which included dyeing Easter eggs, eating, climbing a tree and digging into an Easter basket.

In addition to $7,000 cash, Louie will also star in the 2025 Clucking Bunny commercial next spring.

“We’re thrilled that Louie has been chosen as the winner of this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts – we are longtime fans of the Cadbury brand and are honored to see Louie join the long legacy of incredible Cadbury Bunnies,” Arslan said in a press release. “Louie’s TV debut in Cadbury’s 2025 commercial can’t come soon enough!”

Previous winners have included Henri the English bulldog, two-legged dog Lt. Dan, Betty the frog and therapy dog Annie.

Last year’s bunny was a one-eyed rescue cat named Crash, who was saved following a car accident that left him severely injured and missing an eye.

You can see Crash’s commercial airing on television now. Be sure to keep an eye out for Louie’s commercial next year and for the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts to reopen next spring if you’d like to enter your pet.

