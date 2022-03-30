15 Top-Rated Easter Basket Stuffers For Kids

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Easter is on April 17 this year, which means the holiday is coming up quickly. Have you started filling up your children’s Easter baskets yet?

If you’re still looking for the perfect basket-stuffers to surprise your kids with, we’ve scouted the top 15 most-loved items for babies and kids. From books to electronic toys, your children will love waking up on Easter morning to find these as part of their spring gift haul.

Uncover what happens when P.J. Funnybunny doesn’t want to be a bunny anymore and takes off to become a bear. A book for readers aged 3-7, this silly bunny-focused book is a great Easter basket stuffer. Parents love the simple text, cute illustrations and easy-to-follow storyline.

Find the hardcover version on Amazon for $4.78.

Hunt for hidden Easter eggs with these child-friendly butterfly-themed binoculars. Made for kids 3+ who will enjoy exploring nature and honing in on creepy crawlies, this classic toy helps kids develop their observational skills and encourages them to get outside and play! The binoculars are small and lightweight and come with a neck strap to keep them within arm’s reach.

Find it on Amazon for $8.79.

This 512-piece LEGO Speed Champions playset is perfect for race car enthusiasts aged 8 and up. Included is everything needed to build replicas of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Race Car and 1968 Chevrolet Corvette, plus two driver minifigures, complete with race suits and helmets! Let this be the centerpiece of your Easter basket and the rest of the afternoon will be filled with building fun. One Amazon reviewer said, “It was one of the best I’ve gotten for him so far. The cars turned out great and he put them together with no help. He’s 9 years old. Perfect gift!!!” No batteries are required; just imagination and a flat working surface.

Find it on Amazon for $29.95.

Great for kids who fidget or need a little extra stress relief, those Easter bunnies are hard to resist squeezing and smooching! You’ll get a four-pack with orange, green, blue and white bunnies. As bunnies are squeezed, they stretch to become more transparent, allowing you to see the different-colored water beads inside! They’re non-toxic and meant to withstand stretching, pushing and pulling.

Find the set on Amazon for 15.99.

Wow your young one with this Miss Glam Fashion Doll that comes with 20 surprises! This party doll arrives ready to continue the Easter celebration. Boxes even contain confetti to amplify the unboxing experience and fun. Mix and match outfits to create five different looks. The packaging becomes a playset, doubling the fun. One parent raved how “over the moon” their child was playing with this doll and all her accessories. The toy is ideal for ages 4-7.

Find it on sale at Amazon for $20.97.

Who is ready for some karaoke? Little ones who love to perform will absolutely adore finding this handheld microphone tucked inside their Easter basket. It supports karaoke software apps for the iPhone, Android, iPad and other smartphones. You can connect it to your audio players via Bluetooth or audio cable, allowing you to sing for as long as your heart desires. Parents on Amazon rave about how easy it is to use. Remove the lyrics to a song with the touch of a button. The sleek design makes it fun for adults to use too, helping fans of all ages channel their inner rockstars.

Find it on Amazon for $21.95.

Have a budding athlete at home? Add an easy-to-catch-and-throw classic foam football to your child’s Easter basket this year. It’s squishy and created for both indoor or outdoor play, allowing your family to practice throwing spiral passes together. Young football fanatics will love playing catch while parents love the worry-free soft design. One Amazon reviewer praised the product as a “soft football, great for indoor tosses or helping a kid overcome a fear of catching a real football.”

Find it on Amazon for $11.88.

Now you can play the classic egg toss game without needing to clean up any mess! Touted to “crack you up” as you play, this electronic egg uses smart sensors to determine its timing for soft versus “egg-splosive” catches. The plush is made from recycled water bottles and is machine washable—perfect for indoor and outdoor play. This hilarious game gets kids moving one step at a time and will have them giggling for hours.

Find it on Amazon for $21.99.

Perfect for kids ages 3-7, the Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts doll has long braided hair and comes dressed in a vinyl skirt, pink translucent boots and a matching waist bag. Parent reviewers love how athletic this Barbie’s body as opposed to more traditional Barbie models. Kids can also collect more Barbie: Big City, Big Dreams dolls and playsets to help them conjure up their own unique wishes and adventures.

Available on sale at Amazon for $7.64.

Gift this classic stacking toy this Easter to your infant 6 months and up with five colorful rings and a rocker base to help develop fine motor and problem-solving skills. Environmentally-friendly parents will enjoy this toy’s plant-based construction. It’s made from a minimum of 90% ethanol extracted from sugar cane and comes in Forest Stewardship Council-certified packaging. As a bonus, some parents claim their babies love to suck on the rings as they’re teething.

Find it on Amazon for $6.65.

Let your kids capture the action on Easter with this toddler-friendly Desuccus rechargeable camera, which comes loaded with puzzle games to enhance thinking abilities and intelligence. It’s ideal for kids aged 3-9. The lightweight, shockproof camera works for 3-4 hours on a single charge and comes with a 32 GB SD card, which can store thousands of photos or hundreds of videos. The lanyard will help kids keep the camera around their necks so they don’t lose it. Parents love how “small but mighty” this camera is and one Amazon reviewer said their youngest likes to take it backpacking with them, documenting their trail experience.

Find it on sale at Amazon for $25.49.

Add this educational and interactive bilingual book to your Easter basket to help your child explore 100+ age-appropriate words about places, people and objects. Hear words in English or Spanish about 12 distinct places or listen to two bilingual songs. Intended for ages 18 months and up, the book features touchable objects on each page and allows kids to use three play modes. Parents rave about how easy this book is for kids to learn with and use on their own, and one self-described minimalist praised the toy’s durability and lack of repetition.

Find it on sale at Amazon for $15.50.

Pop in a wardrobe staple that will get a lot of wear if you have a unicorn-loving little one. This Doctor Unicorn bathrobe, available in sizes 3T to 16 years, adds a playful, colorful twist to a practical garment. Made from premium polyester, this robe can also be used as sleepwear and the tie strap comes attached, eliminating the possibility that it will get lost! We loved one Amazon reviewer’s imaginative feedback: “This robe exceeded expectations. When worn, she got mythical powers. She was one with nature. As she wore the robe, her powers developed and all the woodland creatures were at her command,” the customer said.

Find it on Amazon for $17.99 – 31.99 depending on size.

Stuff your child’s Easter basket with a game that’ll keep the fun going all day. This fun interactive toy works to develop fine motor skills and encourages hand-eye coordination while prolonging attention spans. It also helps toddlers learn to cooperate and take turns playing. Ideal for those 3-10 years of age, this game can be played between an adult and a child or between two kids.

Find it on sale at Amazon for $28.99.

Adventurers rejoice! Kids will geek out over these newly-updated walkie-talkies, which come in a set of three. They offer integrated buttons, compact bodies and an ergonomic design, making them easier for kids to hold and play with. A stable long-range signal lets siblings and friends enjoy exploring for hours. Parents can even join in to let everyone know when dinner is ready. (Roger that.) This makes a great gift for kids aged 3-12 years old and can be used indoors or outdoors. The built-in flashlight and bright LCD screen help aid in nighttime adventures. It’s great for camping too!

Find this on Amazon for $29.99.

Babies will love crawling around on this 10-key musical pad to create noises. With eight unique instrument sounds, children can begin to dabble in music as they touch, step on and kick the soft pad. Made of high-quality fabric that’s easy to clean and won’t bother kids’ feet, the board has an energy-saving feature, shutting off after two minutes of idleness. Music helps with child development, brainpower and fosters creativity. Parents also like the record and playback feature and how easy it is to store.

Find it on Amazon on sale for $25.99.

Happy shopping!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.