$100K Lottery Winner Won Another $300K The Same Day

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice. But apparently, the lottery does.

A 70-year-old Delaware woman had a really lucky day on October 20 when she visited Lottery Headquarters to cash in one lottery ticket that she had purchased a week previously, then used that money to buy another ticket for an even bigger win.

The woman, who declined to be identified, told lottery officials that she first won $100,000 off a Delaware Lottery scratch ticket. She picked up her prize from lottery headquarters and, just for fun, used a few of those winning bucks to buy three more scratch tickets on the way home.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the lucky lady said, in a lottery press release. “When I scratched the $300,000 winning Serious Money ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The woman and her friend headed back to the lottery office and cashed in, putting $400,000 in her pocket in just one day.

This woman’s story is amazing, but it turns out her experience is not that uncommon. Other lottery winners through the years have struck gold on multiple occasions.

In 2021, a woman in Florida won two $2 million prizes in the same drawing. Susan Fitton, of Boca Raton, purchased two lottery tickets at a convenience store. In the next drawing, both tickets ended up being winners.

And in 2020, Samir Mazahem of Dearborn Heights, Michigan, accidentally bought two tickets with the same lottery numbers — and they both won. Mazahem wound up with $2 million because of the lucky mistake.

Back to Delaware: The woman who scored $400,000 in one day said she plans to put most of her winnings toward her retirement savings. Which is sensible, but we wonder — shouldn’t she buy a few more scratchers while she can? She’s on a hot streak!

