1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting at Indianapolis Waffle House

One person is dead and at lest five others were injured in a shooting at a Waffle House located in Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. Upon arrival, officers located five gunshot victims, including two females and three males.

A sixth person reportedly self-transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Two guns were recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Police said one of the female victims died at a local hospital. All others found at the scene are stable, according to IMPD.

It remains unclear what the motive behind the shooting was or if any suspects have been taken into police custody.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis.

