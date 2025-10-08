The Apothecary Shoppe Celebrates Opelousas Expansion with Grand Opening Event

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Apothecary Shoppe, Acadiana’s only medical marijuana dispensary, is inviting the community to join in a day of local flavor, music, and celebration as it opens the doors to its newest location in Opelousas.

The new dispensary, located at 4079 I-49 South Service Road, will host its Grand Opening Party on Saturday, October 11, starting at 9 a.m. The event will feature giveaways, live entertainment, and special appearances from Louisiana’s cannabis industry leaders.

Festivities will include performances from DJ Digital of HOT 107.9 and DJ RV, free medical marijuana card sign-ups and renewals courtesy of Good Canna Now, and appearances from state-approved growers Good Day Farm and Ayo. Food lovers will enjoy local eats from Opelousas favorites Laura’s Two and Smiley Ice, along with free gingerbread cookies from the Gingerbread Twins.

Guests will also have the chance to score free swag giveaways, and the first 100 customers who spend $75 or more will receive a gift card from Mama’s Fried Chicken, redeemable for the restaurant’s new “Hot Box” special.

“We’re passionate about serving Acadiana, and we take tremendous pride in reducing the stigma and providing better access to these products to our community,” said Blair Vidrine, CEO of The Apothecary Shoppe. “This grand opening event at our new Opelousas store is our way of saying thank you and celebrating with St. Landry Parish.”

The Apothecary Shoppe operates locations in Lafayette, Opelousas, and New Iberia, combining compassionate care with a modern, cutting-edge environment. The newest stores offer drive-thru service, interactive flower tables, and educational experiences designed to help patients better understand the range of cannabis products available.

All products sold at The Apothecary Shoppe come from Louisiana’s two state-approved growers — Good Day Farm and Ilera Holistic Healthcare — and undergo third-party testing to ensure quality, safety, and potency.

The new Opelousas location marks another step in the company’s mission to redefine what a medical marijuana dispensary can be while expanding access across Acadiana.

For more information or details on the free medical card sign-ups, visit www.theapothecaryshoppe.net or follow The Apothecary Shoppe on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.