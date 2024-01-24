NEW ROUSES MARKET IN LAFAYETTE, ON CAMELLIA BLVD. SET TO OPEN ON THURSDAY, JANUARY 25th

Rouses Markets will unveil its newest Lafayette store with a grand opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 25th. Located at 1810 Camellia Boulevard, the 55,000-square-foot supermarket will serve as an anchor for a 15-acre retail center adjacent to the Village of River Ranch — one of Lafayette’s largest communities.

Already a household name in Lafayette, the Camellia Boulevard location represents the company’s 4th store in Lafayette Parish. It joins the East Milton Avenue store in Youngsville, Rouses Markets’ initial venture into the parish, which opened in early 2009, and the Bertrand Drive and Johnston Street stores in Lafayette, both opened in the in the 2010s. This also marks the company’s 65th store overall.

Donny Rouse, the CEO and grandson of founder Anthony J. Rouse, Sr., is enthusiastic about expanding the South Louisiana-based grocery chain’s footprint in Lafayette, a city close to his heart and where he attended college at UL. 'We want to bring the Rouses Markets experience to every corner of Acadiana.”

Employing up to 200 people in full- and part-time positions, the store will feature a deli department proudly serving Boar's Head products.

Other store highlights include:

· Largest beer, wine and spirits selection in Lafayette; this is a Rouse Barrel House, which means it is a bourbon destination for bourbon lovers all over

· Full-service seafood department with in-house seafood boiling room and seafood delivered from all over the Gulf Coast, and around the world

· A full-service butcher shop with steaks, roasts and chops sliced in house and a custom humidity- and temperature-controlled dry-aged beef locker that ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for at least 25 days, ensuring a true steakhouse experience

· A full-service bakery with an assortment of fresh goods, including Rouses Markets famous Gentilly and Doberge cakes, and, of course, Mardi Gras king cakes, as well as personalized cake decorating, as well as fresh popcorn and cotton candy

· Sushi, poke bowls, and a Mongolian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki, and more

· Chef-inspired, fresh, convenient ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat options for both individuals and families

· Hot breakfast, lunch and dinner

· Hot soup and fresh salad bars

· Full-service floral department



As with all Rouses Markets, the store will offer convenient online shopping and curbside pickup to enhance the shopping experience



Donny Rouse and his team look forward to welcoming customers and continuing the company’s longstanding commitment to providing exceptional service, quality and value at the best price.

“Being consistently voted the Best Grocery Store across the Gulf Coast is a reflection not only of our stores but also of our unwavering commitment to community," notes Donny Rouse. To celebrate the grand opening, Rouses Markets will be presenting checks to several local charities immediately following the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

The next two Rouses Markets are slated to open in Picayune and Biloxi, Mississippi, later this year.

About Rouses Markets:

Rouses Markets is ranked one of the top private companies and largest employers on the Gulf Coast. Since opening its first store in 1960, Rouses Markets has grown to operate 65 stores across three states and more than 7,000 team members, and additional stores are under construction. Rouses Markets is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints. It has been honored for making a lasting impact on the communities it serves, and supporting local food banks and food pantries, charities, festivals and events all over the Gulf Coast.

For more information, visit www.rouses.com.