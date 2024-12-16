Arceneaux Ford celebrates 50 years of business in Acadiana!

For 50 years, Arceneaux Ford has been a family-owned and operated cornerstone of Acadiana's new car dealerships. The outstanding sales and service departments, staffed by 44 dedicated individuals who they treat like family, ensures that every customer interaction is exceptional.

Arceneaux Ford strives to make each customer feel welcomed into the family. Over the past five decades, Arceneaux Ford has built a reputation for trust and excellence in the Acadiana community. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has earned them the loyalty of countless customers, many of whom return generation after generation.

Arceneaux Ford believes that their success is deeply rooted in the relationships that have been cultivated and the unwavering support of the community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and community for their unwavering support.”

Congratulations to the team at Arceneaux Ford!

