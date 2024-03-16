What can we expect to see from BMX in the 2024 Olympics?

From California in the 1960’s to the Paris Olympics in 2024 — BMX is riding high. The USA is sending two BMX teams to the Olympics — a racing team and a freestyle team led by head coach Ryan Nyquist who has more medals and accolades in BMX than a wheel has spokes. He also coaches up-and-coming riders.

Since getting its start six decades ago, BMX has only gotten more popular. There's now more places to ride, relatively low cost and the pandemic helping pedal more bike sales. The market is projected to grow from about $303 million in 2022 to $420 million by the end of the decade.

BMX freestyle debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Riders in an urban park perform as many tricks as possible in 60 seconds.

And with new riders jumping into the ranks every day, BMX freestylers are jumping to new heights.

