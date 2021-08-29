Ida intensifying; major storm at landfall in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida continued to intensify Saturday evening and was on the verge of becoming a major, category 3 storm.

Ida was packing 105 mph winds as of `10pm Saturday, while pressure continued to drop and satellite presentation was improving...all indicators of ongoing intensification.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The storm was continuing to move to the northwest near 16 mph.

Per the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to make landfall as a category 4 with 130 mph winds by midday Sunday with the hurricane working it's way inland across Eastern Louisiana Sunday afternoon/evening into the overnight hours.

The worst conditions with this storm should remain east of most of Acadiana with the exception of the possibility of hurricane conditions in Eastern St Mary and Lower St Martin Parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest winds in Acadiana during the storm will be across Eastern and Southeastern portions of the area with much lighter winds back to the west...nonetheless winds will be strong enough to cause sporadic power outages across the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The greatest risk of more widespread power outages will likely be in St Mary, Lower St Martin and perhaps portions of Upper St Martin and Iberia parishes where wind gusts between 70-90 mph may be possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While there could be some locally heavy rains, the highest threat of flooding should also be east of Acadiana into Eastern Louisiana where more than a foot of rain will be likely in spots.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Stay with KATC, katc.com, the KATC news and weather apps, and social media for the latest updates and more continuous coverage Sunday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel