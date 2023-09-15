Video captures TSA agents allegedly stealing from passengers' luggage

They're supposed to be checking your bags for any forbidden objects, but two TSA agents have been accused of taking some passengers' most prized objects, too.

The two agents in question — Josue Gonzalez and Labarrius Williams — were allegedly caught in the act on camera, with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office releasing surveillance footage of the crimes.

The video clips show the agents monitoring passengers' luggage at the Miami International Airport security checkpoint on June 29. Then they seemingly decide on some to unzip, and pocket their findings straight from the conveyor belt.

Gonzalez, Williams and a third agent, Elizabeth Fuster, were arrested on July 6 for the alleged thefts, though charges against Fuster have since been dropped.

Arrest records obtained by Scripps News alleged the trio were observed on several instances "conspiring together to distract passengers as they were being screened to steal monies from their belongings."

The arrest affidavit also said a detective researched theft reports from the checkpoint and found a recent one had been filed, pushing authorities to review surveillance video. This footage captured Williams and Gonzalez removing at least $600 from a passenger's wallet while they were in the screening process, the report said.

The suspects were charged with organized scheme to defraud.

Gonzales's attorney told CBS News his client agreed to a deferred prosecution program. If he completes the program, his case will be dismissed.

Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts records show a trial date is set for Williams next month.

