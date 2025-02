Kaplan Police are asking for help in locating a woman who is missing.

Police say Rachel Adelle Thornhill's mother brought her to Kaplan Hospital for evaluation on February 2.

She's now missing. She's described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair, around 5 feet 1 inch tall, about 110 pounds.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please contact the Kaplan Police Department 337-643-8600.