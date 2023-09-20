Vanna White to remain on 'Wheel of Fortune'

With Pat Sajak leaving "Wheel of Fortune" at the end of the 2023-24 season, there were questions about what co-host Vanna White would do.

On Tuesday, the show confirmed White has renewed her contract for two more years, keeping her with the show until at least the 2025-26 season.

White and Sajak were together when "Wheel of Fortune" was first syndicated in 1983. After 41 seasons, Sajak will be replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

The announcement of White's contract extension came as Seacrest was filming an interview with NBC's Willie Geist.

"This is such great news," Seacrest said in an excerpt of the interview released on Wednesday. "Vanna has been such a staple on that show and in our living rooms for so many years, I've been very excited to work with her, but now that it's official, I can say, 'Congratulations, Vanna.' I can't wait."

White has filled in for Sajak when he has been ill. She also was honored by Guinness World Record as the most frequent clapper. As of 2015, she had clapped over 3.7 million times on air.

"She's beloved by this country and by the viewers and I can't even imagine standing next to her on that set being able to say, 'OK, let's get to it,'" Seacrest said during his NBC interview.

Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak stepped in as hostess when White temporarily took over hosting duties. Maggie Sajak will continue as the show's social media correspondent.

