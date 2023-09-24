Usher will headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Usher has a new confession.

The R&B singer will headline the 2024 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.

The NFL, Apple Music and Roc Nation made the announcement Sunday that Usher will be taking center stage at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, calling him "one of the most influential artists of a generation."

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a press release. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

Usher is an eight-time Grammy winner and is currently headlining his "Usher: My Way" residency in Las Vegas. His "Confessions" album, released in 2004, still goes down as one of the best-selling music projects in history. Usher has sold over 80 million records worldwide and collected dozens of awards.

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," the NFL's head of music Seth Dudowsky said in a press release. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."

Rap icon Jay-Z praised Usher for his accomplishments, saying he can't wait for his performance.

"Usher is the ultimate artist and showman, Jay-Z said in a press release. "Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he's been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul. His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can't wait to see the magic."

The Super Bowl halftime show is the most-watched musical performance of the year, according to the NFL.

Earlier this year, viewers watched as a pregnant Rihanna made history with the most-watched halftime performance of all time when she took center stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in February.

