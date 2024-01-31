Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park appears to live up to its name

Theme park fans, get ready for a whole new universe to explore.

Universal has announced the 2025 opening of a fourth park, called Universal Epic Universe. It’s the latest addition to the company’s existing parks in Orlando, Florida — Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.

Universal Epic Universe will be divided into five lands, many of which are based on movies and video games. According to the company’s press release, the theme park will feature “more than 50 awe-inspiring attraction, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences that come together to create an unforgettable adventure that is nothing short of epic.”

The five immersive worlds are: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk and Dark Universe.

Here’s the general layout of how it will look:

No doubt fans will be thrilled to see a new area dedicated to the “Harry Potter” franchise, which has been a wildly popular component in two of Universal’s other parks. (Potter fans can visit Diagon Alley at Universal Studios and Hogwarts Castle at Islands of Adventure.)

Now they’ll be able to visit the Ministry of Magic and the streets of 1920s-era Paris from the “Fantastic Beasts” films.

In the area based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, which is called Isle of Berk, fans can soar with dragons and go on Viking adventures.

Guests can go through another portal and enter Super Nintendo‘s iconic green pipe. On its other side, they will become immediately immersed in a video game world populated by famous characters like Mario, Luigi, Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.

Celestial Park is described by Universal as a lush, green otherworldly destination and a “world between worlds full of sensory delights.” In contrast, monsters reside in the “shadowy” Dark Universe inspired by the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein.

Wondering where all the guests will stay during their visit to this new park? Universal is also building three new hotels linked to Epic Universe. Two of the hotels will each boast 750 rooms, and one is located inside Universal Epic Universe and features its own dedicated entrance, so guests can walk directly into the theme park.

Watch the video below to get an enchanting glimpse at what will certainly be an epic universe park-goers will soon be able to explore.

It appears to be nothing short of magical!

Universal’s new Epic Universe theme park appears to live up to its name originally appeared on Simplemost.com

