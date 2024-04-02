Watch Now
Trump posts $175M bond in New York civil fraud case

Terry Renna / AP
Posted at 7:45 PM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 20:45:44-04

Donald Trump posted a $175 million bond for his New York civil fraud case in a filing in New York Supreme Court on Monday.

According to the paperwork, bond was provided by Knight Specialty Insurance Company, a California company. 

Trump's posted bond prevents the state from collecting on the $454 million judgment against him or from seizing assets to do so while an appeal goes forward.

Trump had 10 days to post the reduced bond after a New York appellate court ruled on the reduced bond last month.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

