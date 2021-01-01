Tre Francis

Tré Francis is a Reporter with KATC TV-3.

He is a native of Carencro, La. He Graduated from Lafayette High School and was a member of the Mighty Lion Marching Band. He earned his Mass Communications degree and minor in Political Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in May 2020.

Prior to working in news he interned at Delta Media Station and AOC working in production. He is no stranger to working in the field. He has worked professionally in news while covering a wide range of topics such as hurricanes, elections, and protests, just to name a few. He also worked in the film industry where he acted in films, commercials, and worked in production, since he was 12 years old.

He loves meeting new people and finding solutions that help the commonwealth.

During his free time, he enjoys listening to music, trying different types of foods, and spending time with family and friends. Very few people know he actually plays the trumpet and the violin.

If you would like to share your story contact Tré at Tré.francis@katctv.com