Traffic backed up on Whiskey Bay due to vehicle fire

According to DOTD's website, a vehicle fire is causing traffic delays.

The vehicle fire is on I-10 Eastbound near LA-975 near mile marker 129.5.

Troop A Troopers are currently working the vehicle fire on I-10, just west of Ramah, Louisiana State Police report.

Crews are on the scene working to recover the vehicle and return the flow of traffic to normal. Authorities say one lane is closed as recovery efforts are underway, causing eastbound traffic to slow in the area.

We will provide updates as they become available.