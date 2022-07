Iberia Parish- President M. L. Richard states the closure of South Lewis Street between Ernest Crochet Road and Hwy 90 will remain close from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. today.

The roads are being closed for the purpose of removing trees that fell into the canal. No Traffic will be allowed until the job is completed.

If you have questions or seeking more information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at 337-364-8474