Swastika spray-painted on Trump International Golf Club sign

A sign welcoming guests to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach appeared to have been vandalized overnight.

A tarp was covering the name "Trump" when Scripps News West Palm Beach photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived at former President Donald Trump's golf club Friday morning.

A worker was later seen painting over a swastika that was spray-painted on the sign.

Nobody from the Trump Organization, which oversees the West Palm Beach golf club, replied to an email seeking comment about the vandalism.

A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said it didn't appear that an incident report had been filed.

Trump, who has called Mar-a-Lago home since leaving the White House, was a frequent visitor to his golf club while serving as the 45th president of the United States. He is the front-runner in a crowded Republican presidential race that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom Trump endorsed in 2018.

