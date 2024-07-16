MCPD asking for help to locate missing person

Chief Chad M. Adams and the Morgan City Police Department are asking for help from their Community Partners in locating a missing person.

Caroline Harris, 31, was last seen by her family on July 13, 2024. Caroline is described as a white female, 5'6", weighing approximately 165 lbs., with brown eyes and possible blonde or brown hair.

She was last seen driving a 2009 Buick Enclave bearing Louisiana License Plate# TDU062.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Caroline Harris is asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Investigations Division @ (985)380-4605.