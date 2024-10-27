St. Martinville student returns homecoming dress over safety concerns after shooting

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Following the recent shooting outside St. Martinville High School’s homecoming football game, some students and parents are reconsidering plans for tonight’s homecoming dance. One student shared that she returned her dress, expressing concerns for her safety amid heightened tensions.

Parents are also voicing their worries, with one mother speaking out about her frustration and fear for her child’s safety after the incident.

St. Martinville Police have confirmed that additional security measures will be in place for tonight’s event, but the community remains divided on attendance.

Tune in tonight to Acadiana's News Channel at 10 to hear directly from those affected.