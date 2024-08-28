St. Martinville boil water advisory issued

The city of St. Martinville Public Works Department will begin repairing a water leak on Port Street tonight at 10:00 p.m.
According to a city spokesperson, water may have to be shut off throughout St. Martinville; therefore, everyone will be under a boil advisory until further notice.
Crews are unsure how long repairs will take.
