St. Martinville boil water advisory issued

The city of St. Martinville Public Works Department will begin repairing a water leak on Port Street tonight at 10:00 p.m.

According to a city spokesperson, water may have to be shut off throughout St. Martinville; therefore, everyone will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

Crews are unsure how long repairs will take.

