St. Martin Parish deputies, family searching for missing teen

St. Martin Parish deputies are looking for a missing Breaux Bridge girl.

Corin Egypt Horseman, 15, was last seen at approximately 11:00 P.M. on December 17th, 2024, in the 1000 block of Roosevelt Brown Road in Breaux Bridge, LA.

She is 5’6”, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jeans with a green shirt and a black jacket.

She may be in the St. Martin Parish or Carencro area.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Corin Egypt Horsemen is asked to please call 337-394-3071 or message the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office through Facebook Messenger.