Missing child alert: 2-year-old last seen in St. Martinville, believed to be heading to Houston

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. Martinville Police Department for 2-year-old Kaizor Louis.

Louis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in St. Martinville. He was taken by his non-custodial mother from his daycare and was last seen traveling south on Resweber Street in a black sedan.

Kaizor Louis is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lime green T-shirt and yellow shorts.

Louis is believed to be with Meshaya Johnson, a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities believe Johnson is traveling to a residence in Houston.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaizor Louis is urged to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001 or call 911. All inquiries should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department.