Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Missing child alert: 2-year-old last seen in St. Martinville, believed to be heading to Houston

Louisiana State Police issue Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Kaizor Louis, a 2-year-old boy taken by his non-custodial mother.
Posted
and last updated

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the St. Martinville Police Department for 2-year-old Kaizor Louis.

Louis was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. in St. Martinville. He was taken by his non-custodial mother from his daycare and was last seen traveling south on Resweber Street in a black sedan.

Kaizor Louis is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs around 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lime green T-shirt and yellow shorts.

Louis is believed to be with Meshaya Johnson, a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Authorities believe Johnson is traveling to a residence in Houston.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaizor Louis is urged to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at 337-394-3001 or call 911. All inquiries should be directed to the St. Martinville Police Department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.