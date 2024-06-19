Juneteenth flagged rasied in St. Martinville in honor of Flag Day

ST. MARTIN PARISH — In honor of Flag Day, at St. Martinville City Hall the Juneteenth flag was raised.

The ceremony hosted by the St. Martinville African American Museum included attendees Mayor Jason Willis, St. Martin Parsh Sherriff's Office Sherriff Becket Breaux, the American Legion, Post 419, St. Martinville council members, Notre Dame Catholic Church Father Marvin and other community members.

It was then followed by a leader's breakfast at the museum.

NAACP Lafayette Chapter President Ravis K. Martinez, who has ties to St. Martinville, was present. He said he hopes the raising of the flag continues to teach future generations the significance of the holiday.

“As a father, it’s important that we reflect on our past and we teach our children the importance of Juneteenth and other holidays and how they signify us moving forward,” Martinez said.

“You know forward progress in the United States. And that’s what Juneteenth signifies that we are moving forward. We’re not perfect we still have issues that we need to accomplish, but we are moving in the right direction as a country and I’m hopeful that my children through our efforts as adults now that they will also pick up that baton later in life and continue that work.”

On Saturday, June 15. St. Martinville held a Juneteenth festival that began at 2:00 p.m.

