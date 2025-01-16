Watch Now
Henderson Police Searching for Missing Teen

Maria Baltazar Parez, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Leblanc Drive in Henderson on Monday night.
ST. MARTIN PARISH — A sixteen-year-old girl from Henderson, Louisiana, has been reported missing after she left her home on Leblanc Drive, around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 14, 2025. Maria Baltazar Parez, who had been staying with family friends, was first noted absent when her school called the home Tuesday morning. However, authorities were not notified until 3:45 p.m. that day.

Maria is described as approximately 5’5” tall and weighing about 170 pounds. Her clothing at the time she left the home is unknown.

Anyone with knowledge of Maria’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 337-228-2065.

