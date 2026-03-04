Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Bridge in Sherburne Wildlife Management area now open

LDWF full logo.jpg
LDWF
LDWF full logo.jpg
Posted

The portion of Louisiana Highway 975 through Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in St. Martin Parish has reopened following a bridge replacement project by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, officials have announced.

The reopening provides access to the Sherburne WMA Shooting Range from I-10 via Highway 975, a release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries states.

Click here for more information on the project.

All visitors to Sherburne WMA and all LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for WMA permit information.

Click here for more information on Sherburne WMA and here for more information on the Sherburne WMA Shooting Range

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.