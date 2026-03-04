Bridge in Sherburne Wildlife Management area now open

The portion of Louisiana Highway 975 through Sherburne Wildlife Management Area in St. Martin Parish has reopened following a bridge replacement project by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, officials have announced.

The reopening provides access to the Sherburne WMA Shooting Range from I-10 via Highway 975, a release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries states.

All visitors to Sherburne WMA and all LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Click here for WMA permit information.

