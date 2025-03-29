Breaux Bridge man arrested on 59 counts of trafficking children for sexual purposes

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A Breaux Bridge man is behind bars facing dozens of charges tied to child sex trafficking.

According to Sheriff Becket Breaux, 32-year-old Javien Demouchet was arrested this afternoon after an investigation that started in July 2024. That’s when the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about suspected indecent behavior involving a juvenile.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered that Demouchet was soliciting minors for sex in exchange for money and gifts. An arrest warrant was issued and executed today.

He is now facing 59 counts of Trafficking of Children for Sexual Purposes under LA R.S. 14:46.3, all related to one juvenile victim.

Demouchet is being held in the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center, and investigators say more charges are expected as they continue looking into possible additional victims.