1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting and crash

UPDATE: According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, one person has died and two others remain hospitalized after a Saturday night shooting in Cade led to a traffic crash.

This is an ongoing investigation; please contact St. Martin law enforcement if you have any information.

ORGIINAL STORY: Three people were left injured after a shooting near Cade Saturday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on March 22, a shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Smede Highway in St. Martin Parish.

Three people were left with gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals.

After the shooting, the suspect left the scene in a vehicle and was involved in a traffic crash. He was then taken to a local hospital, as well.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the incidents and said they will be releasing more information once the initial investigation is complete.

KATC will provide an update as those further details are made available.