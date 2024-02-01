State Laws prevent the Mayor and City Council from removing the Police Chief from Office.

Opelousas, La: The General Service Committee held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss several items on the agenda; this was also the first meeting held since Police Chief Graig Leblanc turned himself in after being charged with obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office, and failure to render aid or assist for the December 22nd shooting that left him and his wife Crystal Leblanc wounded.

At the council meeting, Councilwoman Delita Rubin Broussard asked questions regarding the status of the Opelousas Police Department.

" For example, who is running the Police Department? Who is in charge until this issue is resolved? "asked Councilwoman Rubin-Broussard.

The City's attorney, Travis Broussard, took to the stand and gave an update about the current status of who runs the Opelousas Police Department, a question the council wanted answers to.

" Police Chief Graig Leblanc, an elected Officer in the City, is in charge of the Police Department. He never relinquished authority, and he has maintained the office and attended the office most days, and he was there yesterday. We had a face-to-face meeting with him yesterday. He does not intend to resign and intends to keep moving forward. There is not much that the Councilmembers, the Mayor, or any other elected officials in Opelousas can do about that at this time," said Opelousas City Attorney Travis Broussard.

During the meeting, Broussard read several state laws prohibiting the Mayor or City Council from having any authority over the Police Chief.

Rachel Reed, an Opelousas, says she is disgusted and frustrated with the system.

" I, as I said, I feel he should resign, but we know he will not resign because he is arrogant, and like I said, there are people in leadership that are not going to do what needs to be done; they believe in sweeping things other the wrong; they don't believe in doing what is right," said Reed

We will keep you updated as this story continues to develop.