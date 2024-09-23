St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies looking for escaped inmate

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help to find an inmate who escaped from a transport van in Opelousas on Friday.

Raymond Latrelle Howard, 33, is accused of kicking the window out of the van while he was being transported to the courthouse for a court appearance.

His last known address in Opelousas was in the 200 block of Noth Bullard Street, deputies say. He's described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds.

Deputies say he's facing charges of felon in possession of a firearm, simple burglary, third-degree rape, simple escape, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, and public intimidation.

The escape happened just after noon on Friday when the transport van stopped at a red light, on US 190 at Wallior Street in Opelousas.

Anyone having information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.