St. Landry Parish Housing Authority Board Member terminated

ST. LANDRY PARISH — ST. LANDRY PARISH, LA — St. Landry Parish Government has terminated another commissioner from the St. Landry Parish Housing Authority Board. Kathy LaFleur, who served for nine years, received a letter informing her that her services were no longer needed after she voted against a proposal to limit citizen access to housing services.

LaFleur believes her dismissal was retaliation from the Parish President, Jessie Bellard for opposing the proposal, which would extend the agency's business hours from Monday through Friday, instead of a four-day work week.

“They wanted to get rid of me because we voted against what he wanted,” LaFleur said. “Now, they’re pulling us aside and putting in who they want.”

However, Housing Authority Chairperson Cynthia Fontenot Joubert says rejected claims of retaliation.

“We are here to serve. I put that item on the agenda to keep the office open Monday through Friday,” Joubert said. “I know our Parish President doesn’t retaliate because you didn’t vote for something, no.

LaFleur says she plans to appeal but doesn't expect the decision to change.

KATC reached out to Parish President Jessie Bellard on the matter but he declined to comment.

