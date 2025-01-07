Sheriff's office seeks public help in December Opelousas homicide

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate five suspects wanted in connection to the December 28 shooting death of Kendrick Lewis.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Honey Lane near Opelousas, where they found Lewis receiving CPR. Despite efforts to save him, he later died after being flown to a hospital.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Detectives uncovered evidence that led to the suspects being identified. Warrants have been issued for Marques Malik Sonnier, 18; Joshua Ladarin Savoy Lastrapes, 39; Jasana Crystalin Amir Broussard, 17; and two juveniles, ages 15 and 16.

The charges range from second-degree murder and illegal weapon use to contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

“We humbly ask for the public’s assistance to help safely apprehend the suspects,” Guidroz said in a statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516, or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 mobile app. All calls remain anonymous, and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.