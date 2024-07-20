Opelousas Police searching for missing person

OPELOUSAS, La. — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

According to Opelousas Police, Vincent Stierman has been missing for a couple of days. He was last seen on Laurent Street.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this missing person or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App.

Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.