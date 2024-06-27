Opelousas Police issue arrest warrant for suspect in June 23 shooting

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for your help in locating a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place on June 23, 2024.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Gregory Maynard on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons or Instrumentalities, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OPELOUSAS, La.: The Opelousas Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 23, 2024. One victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while another suffered serious injuries.

First Shooting Incident:

According to Opelousas Police, officers were dispatched shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, Riokeem Cheeks was arrested for illegal use of dangerous weapons and instrumentalities. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was treated at a local hospital, and has since been released.

Joe Anderson, the department's Public Information Officer, said investigators are reviewing video surveillance footage and expect to make additional arrests regarding this incident.

Second Shooting Incident:

The second shooting occurred around 10:40 a.m. near Juanita Street and W. Prudhomme, Anderson reported. The suspect was not identified.

The victim suffered serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public.