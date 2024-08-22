City traffic tickets sent via mail cause a fuss among drivers

OPELOUSAS — Byron "Tank" Minor travels through Opelousas often, and he is shocked to learn that his trip may have cost him some cash.

"I got this in the mail the day before yesterday: a traffic camera ticket" said the Eunice native.

The ticket printed in red at the top says notice or speed violation and says Minor owes $150.00.

Minor says he didn't take the news well.

"To be honest, I felt violated," said Minor.

On top of all the hassle, he has plenty of questions about the tickets, which are a civil matter according to the mailed citation.

"Did the citizens get a chance to voice their opinions on whether they wanted to have these traffic cameras in their town that could detour tourism and people just visiting Opelousas?" asked Minor.

The speed limit on West Landry Street is 25 miles per hour. The citation says that Minor went over about 14 miles and is now hit with a $150.00 bill, but he is not the only one with the issue. Minor says he is aware of people who lives on a fixed income and are receiving back to back tickets.

We contacted the Mayor of Opelousas, and he informed us that the city is actively working on finding a solution for individuals receiving consecutive tickets.

