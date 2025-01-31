"Arnaudville Woman Delivers 'Mommy On the Go' Kits to California Wildfire Survivors"

— What might appear to be an ordinary backpack to some has a far deeper meaning for mothers and children displaced by the devastating wildfires in California.

Jillian Coburn, a Louisiana native and mother of two, traveled nearly 2,000 miles with her husband to deliver hundreds of specially designed "Mommy To-Go" kits to mothers in need. The kits, which contain essential items like medications, wipes, and other basic necessities, are part of Coburn’s effort to help families affected by the fires.

Coburn, who has worn many hats in her life, explained the inspiration behind the kits. "Inside the kit, you’ll find something unique: if a child were to throw up, there’s even a throw-up bag included," she said with a smile.

A former teacher and advocate for children rights, Coburn also helped pass Bill 492, a piece of legislation that extended the statute of limitations for childhood sexual assault survivors.

But it was her own motherhood experience that led to the creation of the "Mommy To-Go" bag. After a messy incident at an airport when her son became sick, Coburn realized there was a need for a more practical solution for on-the-go moms. "My son threw up all over me, and I had nothing to clean it up," she recalled. "I decided to design the bag because it was a need I had as a mother."

However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Coburn's business took a major hit. "Things slowed down a lot," she said. "I wasn’t sure what was next."

But then, she said, divine intervention led the way. "God told me, 'You are going to go on an 8-day road trip, and you’re going to bless so many people,'" Coburn recalled.

She and her husband, Lonnie Coburn, set off on a journey to deliver the kits. "We would drive 10, 12 hours a day, then stop rest, until we got to California," Lonnie Coburn said.

The couple visited wildfire survivors in California, handing out hundreds of the self-designed kits to mothers in need. "I personally wanted to help," Jillian said.

When asked how it felt to be able to provide these bags to the families, Coburn’s response was heartfelt. "It warms my heart. When someone asks for help and you have the power to give, you should give," she said.

Jillian plans to launch an organization dedicated to continuing her work in California, supporting not only those displaced by the wildfires but also individuals struggling with homelessness."