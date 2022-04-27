Max Mitchell hopes to extend UL's recent trend of OL going in NFL draft

When former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell first came to campus, the Neville High product wasn’t a projected second-day selection in the NFL draft.

In fact, Mitchell didn’t have another Division I offer when he arrived in Lafayette in 2018.

He had lots to learn and even more to prove.

Four years later, Mitchell seems to be a surefire candidate to be drafted either Friday or early Saturday.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

