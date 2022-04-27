Watch
Max Mitchell hopes to extend UL's recent trend of OL going in NFL draft

When former UL offensive tackle Max Mitchell first came to campus, the Neville High product wasn’t a projected second-day selection in the NFL draft.

In fact, Mitchell didn’t have another Division I offer when he arrived in Lafayette in 2018.

He had lots to learn and even more to prove.

Four years later, Mitchell seems to be a surefire candidate to be drafted either Friday or early Saturday.

The full article can be viewed HERE.

