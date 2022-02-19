Carencro and Southside pull away wins in final regular season games

Abbeville 51, Erath 35
Bell City 67, Gueydan 56
David Thibodaux 60, Kaplan 35
Eunice 73, LaGrange 66
Franklin 64, New Iberia Catholic 51
Hanson Memorial 66, Covenant Christian Academy 35
Highland Baptist 66, Centerville 58
Holy Savior Menard 73, Opelousas Catholic 48
Iowa 62, Jennings 56
NDHS 74, Westminster Christian 36
New Iberia 43, Southside 42
Northside 69, Teurlings Catholic 51
Northside Christian 66, Midland 63
Opelousas 63, Beau Chene 60
St. Martinville 76, Crowley 28
Vandebilt Catholic 92, Morgan City 33
Ville Platte 51, Northwest 43
Westgate 75, Carencro 68
