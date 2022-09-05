Here's Rabalais' analysis of LSU's "gut-punch of defeat"

The LSU Tigers lost their season opener last night, and our media partners at The Advocate posted this analysis of what happened from sportswriter Scott Rabalais. To read the entire story, click here.

Here's some of Rabalais' analysis:

It’s the little things that Brian Kelly emphasized leading up to his first season as LSU’s coach.

Personal accountability. Nutrition plans. Mental exercises and monitoring players’ fatigue levels in practice so as not to overtax them at the wrong times. A million tiny details and carefully crafted stratagems, all designed to be swept up into big mountains of victories on the field.

Perhaps, one day, they will. On Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State, they did not. Little things, big things, most all things piled up to torment LSU in a 24-23 season-opening defeat. Right down to a failure to block for a game-tying extra point after an epic length-of-the-field drive to put the Tigers in an enormously improbable position to force overtime. A lost cause that nearly became a legendary comeback that ended up being a multiple-choice gut-punch of a defeat.

Florida State, a team that would not be picked to finish anywhere near the top of either division in the Southeastern Conference — heck, the Seminoles were picked to finish fifth in the seven-team ACC Atlantic — dominated LSU on both sides of the line. And then some. Especially as the Seminoles poured in to block a field-goal try and that game-ending extra point attempt. If it weren’t for some highly questionable coaching decisions by FSU coach Mike Norvell when the Seminoles could have delivered a coup de grace times deux to LSU, it might have been a blowout.

