LHSAA 2024 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets
4. Southside (Bye)
17. North Vermilion
16. North Desoto
24. West Feliciana
9. Abbeville
25. Northwest
8. Brusly
28. Breaux Bridge
5. LaGrange
21. Jennings
12. Opelousas
20. Franklin Parish
13. Iota
19. Lutcher
14. St. Martinville
22. Kaplan
11. Plaquemine
27. Livonia
6. Church Point
24. Ville Platte
9. St. James
25. Port Barre
8. Springfield
21. Mamou
12. Vidalia
22. Union Parish
11. West St. Mary
27. Patterson
6. Sterlington
23. Berwick
10. Mansfield
21. Franklin
12. Merryville
3. Lake Arthur (Bye)
19. Elton
14. Mangham
28. Lacassine
5. Gibsland-Coleman
4. Midland (Bye)
26. Choudrant
7. Hathaway
17. Edna Karr
16. Acadiana
8. St. Thomas More (Bye)
6. Carencro (Bye)
23. Mt. Carmel
10. Lafayette
1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)
8. Nothside (Bye)
7. Teurlings Catholic (Bye)
17. Morris Jeff
16. Acadiana Renaissance Charter
17. Vermilion Catholic
16. St. Mary's
4. Sacred Heart (Bye)
19. Central Private
14. Westminster Christian
6. Central Catholic (Bye)
7. Highland Baptist (Bye)
18. St. Edmund
15. Ascension Catholic
2. JS Clark (Bye)
