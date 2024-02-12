Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

LHSAA 2024 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

LCA is the lone No. 1 seed in the Acadiana area
Jada Richard intro.jpg
katc
Jada Richard intro.jpg
Posted at 4:26 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 17:26:04-05

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

4. Southside (Bye)

Division II (Non-Select)

17. North Vermilion
16. North Desoto

24. West Feliciana
9. Abbeville

25. Northwest
8. Brusly

28. Breaux Bridge
5. LaGrange

21. Jennings
12. Opelousas

20. Franklin Parish
13. Iota

19. Lutcher
14. St. Martinville

22. Kaplan
11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia
6. Church Point

Division III (Non-Select)

24. Ville Platte
9. St. James

25. Port Barre
8. Springfield

21. Mamou
12. Vidalia

22. Union Parish
11. West St. Mary

27. Patterson
6. Sterlington

23. Berwick
10. Mansfield

Division IV (Non-Select)

21. Franklin
12. Merryville

3. Lake Arthur (Bye)

19. Elton
14. Mangham

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Lacassine
5. Gibsland-Coleman

4. Midland (Bye)

26. Choudrant
7. Hathaway

Division I (Select)

17. Edna Karr
16. Acadiana

8. St. Thomas More (Bye)

6. Carencro (Bye)

23. Mt. Carmel
10. Lafayette

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

8. Nothside (Bye)

7. Teurlings Catholic (Bye)

Division III (Select)

17. Morris Jeff
16. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

Division IV (Select)

17. Vermilion Catholic
16. St. Mary's

4. Sacred Heart (Bye)

19. Central Private
14. Westminster Christian

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

7. Highland Baptist (Bye)

18. St. Edmund
15. Ascension Catholic

Division V (Select)

2. JS Clark (Bye)

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.