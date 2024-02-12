LHSAA 2024 Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

4. Southside (Bye)

Division II (Non-Select)

17. North Vermilion

16. North Desoto

24. West Feliciana

9. Abbeville

25. Northwest

8. Brusly

28. Breaux Bridge

5. LaGrange

21. Jennings

12. Opelousas

20. Franklin Parish

13. Iota

19. Lutcher

14. St. Martinville

22. Kaplan

11. Plaquemine

27. Livonia

6. Church Point

Division III (Non-Select)

24. Ville Platte

9. St. James

25. Port Barre

8. Springfield

21. Mamou

12. Vidalia

22. Union Parish

11. West St. Mary

27. Patterson

6. Sterlington

23. Berwick

10. Mansfield

Division IV (Non-Select)

21. Franklin

12. Merryville

3. Lake Arthur (Bye)

19. Elton

14. Mangham

Division V (Non-Select)

28. Lacassine

5. Gibsland-Coleman

4. Midland (Bye)

26. Choudrant

7. Hathaway

Division I (Select)

17. Edna Karr

16. Acadiana

8. St. Thomas More (Bye)

6. Carencro (Bye)

23. Mt. Carmel

10. Lafayette

Division II (Select)

1. Lafayette Christian (Bye)

8. Nothside (Bye)

7. Teurlings Catholic (Bye)

Division III (Select)

17. Morris Jeff

16. Acadiana Renaissance Charter

Division IV (Select)

17. Vermilion Catholic

16. St. Mary's

4. Sacred Heart (Bye)

19. Central Private

14. Westminster Christian

6. Central Catholic (Bye)

7. Highland Baptist (Bye)

18. St. Edmund

15. Ascension Catholic

Division V (Select)

2. JS Clark (Bye)

