LHSAA 2024 Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

STM is the lone No. 1 seed in the Acadiana area
Posted at 6:11 PM, Feb 20, 2024
First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)
-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

3. New Iberia (Bye)

Division II (Non-Select)

8. Franklin Parish
25. Cecilia

5. Northwest
28. Church Point

12. Crowley
21. St. Martinville

13. Jennings
20. Franklinton

11. Opelousas
21. Loranger

7. Beau Chene
26. Livonia

15. North Vermilion
18. Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

16. Ville Platte
17. Sterlington

11. Loreauville
22. Pine

Division IV (Non-Select)

8. Welsh
25. Tensas

5. North Central
28. Kentwood

13. Lake Arthur
20. Montgomery

10. Northeast
23. Jeanerette

Division V (Non-Select)

Division I (Select)

1. St. Thomas More (Bye)

13. St. Paul's
20. Carencro

7. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

9. Buckeye
24. Teurlings Catholic

11. Northside
22. Woodlawn-Shreveport

6. Lafayette Christian

Division III (Select)

14. Sarah T. Reed
19. Notre Dame

6. Catholic N.I. (Bye)

Division IV (Select)

9. Vermilion Catholic
24. Central Private

12. Covenant Christian
21. Highland Baptist

13. Opelousas Catholic
20. Ascension Catholic

14. Sacred Heart
20. Ouachita Christian

10. Westminster Christian
23. Northwood-Lena

Division V (Select)

2. J. S. Clark (Bye)

