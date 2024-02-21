LHSAA 2024 Boys Basketball Playoff Brackets Revealed

First Round (Games involving Acadiana Area teams only)

-Click each link for the full brackets

Division I (Non-Select)

3. New Iberia (Bye)

Division II (Non-Select)

8. Franklin Parish

25. Cecilia

5. Northwest

28. Church Point

12. Crowley

21. St. Martinville

13. Jennings

20. Franklinton

11. Opelousas

21. Loranger

7. Beau Chene

26. Livonia

15. North Vermilion

18. Iota

Division III (Non-Select)

16. Ville Platte

17. Sterlington

11. Loreauville

22. Pine

Division IV (Non-Select)

8. Welsh

25. Tensas

5. North Central

28. Kentwood

13. Lake Arthur

20. Montgomery

10. Northeast

23. Jeanerette

Division V (Non-Select)

Division I (Select)

1. St. Thomas More (Bye)

13. St. Paul's

20. Carencro

7. Lafayette (Bye)

Division II (Select)

9. Buckeye

24. Teurlings Catholic

11. Northside

22. Woodlawn-Shreveport

6. Lafayette Christian

Division III (Select)

14. Sarah T. Reed

19. Notre Dame

6. Catholic N.I. (Bye)

Division IV (Select)

9. Vermilion Catholic

24. Central Private

12. Covenant Christian

21. Highland Baptist

13. Opelousas Catholic

20. Ascension Catholic

14. Sacred Heart

20. Ouachita Christian

10. Westminster Christian

23. Northwood-Lena

Division V (Select)

2. J. S. Clark (Bye)

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel