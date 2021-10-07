Watch
GAME OF THE WEEK: Teurlings face adversity without QB Walker Howard ahead of district opener

Howard expected to be out for the rest of the regular season with leg injury
Posted at 11:10 PM, Oct 06, 2021
LAFAYETTE — "Feel bad for Walker. Outstanding player, says Westgate assistant coach Skize Antoine. "I know for those guys program, he meant a lot to them as well."

Even before the season started, St. Thomas more and Westgate was a match-up we had circled as a potential FNF Game of the Week.

The Cougars have won 2 straight state titles and the Tigers have championship aspirations with over 20 starters returning. The match-up has some mystique now. After STM senior quarterback Walker Howard suffered a leg injury against Ruston last week.

The number one quarterback in the nation is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, but Howard hopes to return for the playoffs.

Next up for the Cougars will be sophomores Will Taylor and Sam Altman but STM understands this week will be a major pop quiz.

"It's an adjustment," says STM head coach Jim Hightower. "We've gone from a senior All American to two sophomores. We'll have to see, just to get out there and compete."

