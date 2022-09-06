Best Hookup Sites and Apps: 12 Best Sites for Casual Hookups 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Hookup culture gives you the freedom to find friends with benefits and casual dates, as well as to discover your own preferences.

As long as you treat people with respect, you’ll find success on the best hookup sites.

So which are the best hookup sites and apps then?

To get you the lowdown, we combed through these platforms and their features. From dating sites to apps for couples and groups, we encountered something for everyone.

Here’s who made the cut -

Best Hookup Sites

AdultFriendFinder : Best hookup site overall

: Best hookup site overall Seeking: Find highly-educated individuals

Find highly-educated individuals Ashley Madison : Enjoy discreet dating

: Enjoy discreet dating NoStringsAttached : Anonymous dating

: Anonymous dating SearchingForSingles : Great for casual hookups

: Great for casual hookups Passion : Meet local singles

: Meet local singles Feeld : Great for specific kinks

: Great for specific kinks Tinder : Best free hookup app

: Best free hookup app Alt.com : Fetish-positive community

: Fetish-positive community Hinge : Look for friends with benefits

: Look for friends with benefits Bumble : Best for women seeking a safe experience

: Best for women seeking a safe experience Zoosk: Millennial dating pool



1. AdultFriendFinder: Best Hookup Site Overall

Pros:

100% hookup-oriented

Free registration

Easy to use

Couples and LGBTQ+ welcome

Cons:

Too many ads in the free version

Some messages are spam

AdultFriendFinder is the No. 1 hookup site because it offers a quick, safe experience for everyone to enjoy.

First and foremost, this is a site for online hookups. You’ll immediately find it's geared towards casual encounters and proudly points out its huge user base.

AdultFriendFinder delivers the best search filters. No matter what your kinks are, you'll find them on the site. Better still, the AFF user base is massive enough to cater to even the most complex requirements.

AdultFriendFinder operates as a free dating site with a premium paid version. The free option delivers all the vital features of the dating platform, but fair warning there’s an obscene amount of ads, too. The premium version ranges from $15 to $25 a month depending on subscription length.

Despite the ads, it’s the best place to find a hookup quickly. We appreciate how varied the hookups are, too.

For example, on top of one-night stands, you can search for a no-strings-attached relationship - for regular hookups with the same person.

Video chat rooms are also available with live models.

Highlights:

Robust search filters

The user base supports fetishes

80 million members to go through with all kinks covered

Quickly find singles

2. Seeking: Best Hookup Website for Luxury Dating

Pros:

Women dominate the user base

Plenty of active members

Women can use the dating site for free

Cons:

No mobile app for mobile devices

Not the most affordable option

If you have the money, and you want to try luxury dating, choose Seeking. The platform is one of the top 5 dating sites and for good reason.

It’s a legit dating platform boasting over 40 million users. Seeking has 4 times more female users than males, so you’re bound to find a match near you.

But as you might have guessed, you need to cough up the cash. The paid membership is $90 per month for men, which might seem steep. But then again, being a sugar daddy doesn’t come cheap.

If you consider yourself a big spender, the Premium and Diamond memberships go for upwards of $200 a month. This unlocks high-priority dating for your profile, and unlimited messaging, just to name a few pro features.

The website is fully optimized for mobile devices, making it one of the best casual dating sites in terms of intuitive web design and convenient features.

Seeking has more dimensions than sugar dating. It’s also a mother lode of educated high-value singles looking to find matches who share a similar lifestyle.

Highlights:

More women than men

Free for women

Excellent communication features

3. Ashley Madison: Best Hookup Site for Discreet Dating

Pros:

Very discreet

Welcoming community

Free to use for women

Optimized for traveling users

Cons:

Pricier for men

Some folks tend to question the moral side of this dating app, but who are we to judge? You can rest assured that most of its users are there for the same thing you are.

This is a judgment-free zone optimized to maintain your discretion while you search for a hookup.

The dating site offers live video chat rooms and is 100% free for women. It's a bit on the pricier side for male users, though, usually ranging between $50 and $250 depending on the credit amount you wish to purchase.

AshleyMadison is one of the best hookup apps if you're traveling and looking for casual encounters on the road. Based on your itinerary, the site can find potential matches in advance before you reach your next destination.

While premium paid membership is not the cheapest one in the world of hookup sites, you get your money's worth with a quality database of users.

AshleyMadison delivers quality profile verification, on top of actively removing fake profiles and spam accounts.

Considering that this adult hookup site specializes in discreet dating, this is that added layer of safety and trust.

What happens on Ashley Madison, stays there.

Highlights:

Maximum safety and discretion

Advanced filter functionality

The site finds potential matches in advance for traveling users

4. NoStringsAttached: Casual hookup site for Anonymous Dating

Pros:

Casual attached encounters

3+ million users worldwide

Excellent filter functions

Anonymous adult dating site

Cons:

The free version is somewhat limited

Dated website design

NoStringsAttached.com is one of the top free hookup dating sites with 3+ million users globally. The platform is optimized to maintain the anonymity of its users.

You can customize the information you provide while maintaining your preferred level of discretion.

We do recommend at least mentioning your general location, sexual preferences, and a few bits about your body type. Even better, you can use their instant profile writer for a better chance at success.

You can choose one of NSA’s preference-based suggestions, or use their comprehensive filters to sift through users for the perfect match.

The platform has a fantastic data protection policy that allows you to delete your info at any moment.

The price ranges between $12.50 and $30 per month depending on subscription length.

The only kicker, if that matters to you, is that the site looks a bit dated. Still, the functionalities are solid and the site does what the name says. The website is safe, has tons of users, and helps you connect with others, fast.

Highlights:

Safe data policy and anonymous profiles

Join live chat rooms with professional models for additional entertainment

You can upload and watch member photos and videos

5. SearchingForSingles: Best Adult Dating Site

Pros:

Matching Game is available

Flexible premium membership

Starter pack for new users

Cons:

Issues with fake profiles

No anonymous payment methods

SearchingForSingles stands out as one of the best adult dating sites for hookups.

Instead of charging for full monthly and yearly memberships, SFS lets you buy batches of message credits, allowing you to balance your budget and plan your approach to online dating sites.

Unlike other dating sites that have monthly message caps, SFS allows you to send as many messages as you want until you run out of credits.

And you can still become a Premium Member for a flat fee, of course. Premium perks include unlimited access to My Favorites, checking who visited your profile, and the ability to check out media galleries.

SFS simple Matching Game that works like Tinder, in terms of swapping left and right. Give it a go to find matches quickly.

SearchingForSingles also adds a nifty option to see people who viewed your profile, making it easier to know where to send those messages and who you might want to communicate with.

Also included in the mix is the starter pack for new members to help you get acquainted with the platform and its community.

Highlights:

Top-notch hookup app if you prefer texting and written communication

We recommend taking advantage of the Matching Game to see the hookup suggestions you get

You can buy the Premium paid membership but also buy extra messages at a more affordable price

No need to buy the premium membership, just purchase messages

Ability to see who viewed your profile



6. Passion: Best Adult Dating Site for Local Hookups

Pros:

Specialized for matching local users

In business for over 25 years

Busy member area

High women to men ratio

35 million people served

Cons:

Can be a bit cluttered

Passion is our top recommendation for you if you are seeking locals to hook up with. This platform has been in business since 1996. Not many hookup apps can say they’ve been around for a quarter of a century, so they must be doing something right.

Let’s get one thing out of the way first, though. This is a purely hookup-oriented site.

The women-to-men ratio is favorable for guys, so you’re bound to run into more ladies.

Over the decades, Passion has served more than 35 million people, helping them find hookups and have some fun.

Apart from the occasional clutter, the website is optimized for mobile and desktop users and it’s a breeze to navigate. The messaging system is clean, fast, and easy to use.

Passion excels when it comes to local hookup options, making it easier than ever to find dates in your area. You won’t find many serious relationships offered here; it’s all about casual dating here.

Highlights:

Very hookup-oriented

Over 35 million people served since 1996

Very well optimized for hooking up locally, featuring a solid women-to-men ratio

7. Feeld: Best Hookup Up site for Couples

Pros:

Massive community of open-minded couples

You can open a couples account with your significant other

Polyamory and groups are welcome

Platform cares about the ethical side

No judgment

Cons:

You need a Facebook account to register fully

If your idea of an online hookup doesn't exclude your significant other, Feeld is the dating site for you. Register by yourself or as a couple, to find other couples and singles, for swinging, threesomes, and other naughty bedroom romps.

What’s more, you’ll find plenty of polyamorous relationships looking for additional partners, and groups looking for their missing piece.

Safe to say it’s one of the most sex-positive hookup sites out there. The user database is open-minded and LGBTQ+ inclusive, keeping everyone included and safe.

As long as you stay respectful and treat people appropriately, you're in for a positive experience.

We don't like that a Facebook account is a must for completely verifying your profile, but on the other hand, it does instill more trust by connecting your social channels to the hookup app account.

The site is available in free and premium versions and keeps the prices fair and reasonable. Some of the premium features include private galleries or the ability to see who watched your profile.

Highlights:

Singles, couples, throuples, polycules, and groups.

Ethical, sex-positive and LGBTQ-friendly

Strict verification and moderation

8. Tinder: Free Hookup app

Pros:

Biggest user base around

Exceptionally optimized and easy to use

Almost limitless hookup options

Fairly priced

Cons:

Issues with fake profiles

Off Putting ads

It's fair to say that Tinder is the most famous and widely used online dating site both for hookups, and casual and long-term relationships.

The platform is used by an active community of 75 million people worldwide. The number of paying users alone is over 6 million, making Tinder a one-stop shop of hot babes and hunky dudes.

Chances are you're familiar with Tinder’s swipe interface. You see a picture of another user, and you swipe left if they give you the ick, or swipe right if you like them. You get matched when the other users like you, and after that, all you need to do is chat.

Tinder is perfect for finding locals, either in your hometown or while you're out traveling. Escorts are also available on the platform, which they make sure to emphasize, while fake accounts are also a minor issue.

You can use Tinder as a free hookup app without the premium version, except with a limited number of swipes.

Some of the premium Tinder features include Priority Likes for increased match odds, the Recently Active option, the ability to boost your profile for 30 minutes and score 10x more views, and more.

Highlights:

Great for casual or serious dating

Travel and meet locals around the world

Simple and to the point

9. Alt.com: Best Casual Dating Site With Open-Minded Members

Pros:

2,000,000+ users

Live cams are available

Advanced filters

Cons:

Too limited when used in the free version

Issues with fake accounts

Alt.com is a fetish-friendly hookup site with over 2 million users. The community covers a wide range of kinks, focusing on alternative lifestyles.

The site has advanced search filters that cover an array of kinks. Not only can you find a hookup partner, but one that matches your specific kinks to a T.

On the downside, we found that the free version is a tad limited and that the site has minor issues with fake accounts. But then again, the number of legitimate users far outweighs the fake ones.

The platform also has a section with live cam shows that you can check out before finding a hookup.

Alt.com is about casual relationships. You'll find plenty of options if you seek specific kinks.

Highlights:

Open-minded community and fetish-friendly members

Not just for hookups, find a lifetime partner that shares your lifestyle

Impressive advanced filters that allow you to define the exact type of hookup experience you are searching for

10. Hinge: Best Hookup Website for Friends With Benefits

Pros:

Focused on FWB dating

The user base mostly consists of millennials

Top-notch algorithm for matchmaking

Mobile Optimization

Cons:

Serious relationship options take up a solid portion of matches

Hinge is the option you might want to explore if you are looking for FWB dating - meaning Friends With Benefits.

The majority of users of this online dating site are millennials. The site is optimized for all Android and iOS mobile devices and has a top-quality matchmaking algorithm.

The first thing you might notice when downloading this app is that it’s an app that’s “meant to be deleted.”

The slogan makes it glaringly obvious that serious relationships are on the table and take up a significant portion of all matches. But don’t despair because hookups are still on the table.

There’s nothing wrong with seeking a person that you can be on friendly terms with and also have casual dates with. If that’s your thing, check out Hinge. The service is fairly priced and offers a good bang for the buck.

Highlights:

Good solution if you seek friends with benefits

This is mainly an app that’s “meant to be deleted,” meaning that it gives more focus on longer-term relationships and not one-night hookups

The matchmaking algorithm is one of the best in business

11. Bumble: Best Hookup Site for Women

Pros:

Safest hookup site for women

Only women can start communication; men cannot

Intuitive, easy-to-use platform

More female than male users

Cons:

Not all users seek hookups

We single out Bumble as the top hookup website for women because it's the safest option by far. It takes the necessary steps to keep the predators at bay, and we're not surprised at all that ladies take up the majority of the user database.

What makes it stand out is that only female users can initiate communication. Men are free to create a profile and present themselves to the community, but you can only communicate with women if they reach out first.

If you want to find a successful, strong woman, Bumble is one of the best options online.

However, note that this is not just a hookup-oriented platform. While you will certainly find plenty of one-night stands, they are not the main thing on Bumble. It's a platform that covers everything from casual dating to long-term relationships.

The site is also highly intuitive and effortless to use. If you're not the most tech-savvy individual, don't worry, you'll do just fine. The site is affordable and fairly priced.

Highlights:

The only platform that only allows women to initiate the first

No unsolicited messages and unwanted genital pictures

The user database has more women than men

A great option if you want to meet a strong and successful woman

12. Zoosk: Best for Younger Men

Pros:

Top option for young guys in their 20s

Plenty of options for short-term relationships

Over 35 million users in over 80 countries

The user base is quite diverse

Cons:

Upgrade needed for full features

Not 100% hookup-oriented

Zoosk is perfect for younger guys looking for diversity and experimentation. The platform boasts over 35,000,000 users in 80 countries around the world.

Two things stand out about this place. First, the base of users is impressively diverse. You have many options to explore, placing Zoosk on par with industry leaders like Tinder, except with more kinks.

Secondly, the women-to-men ratio works great for guys. If you're a man in your 20s, chances are you will find something new and exciting on Zoosk.

The site is not strictly about hooking up - but certainly puts casual encounters to the forefront.

You can use Zoosk as a free site or pay for the premium version and enjoy the full list of features. For example, Premium Messaging allows other users to reply to your messages with no subscription, increasing the number of people who can reply to your messages by 7x.

The users are more active compared to other dating websites, and the community is vibrant, giving legitimate signs that this is an organic place full of young people. Pricing options are fair, although there are cheaper sites you can also check out, to be fair. Prices range from $8.33 to $29.95, depending on subscription length.

The platform is easy to use, and we've experienced zero issues or lag while checking it out.

Highlights:

Diverse community, with over 35 million people in 80 countries

More active and vibrant user base than most dating apps, you can see that this place is full of young people

One of the best options for men in their 20s looking for adventure and experimentation

Plenty of short-term relationship offers, but do note that the site is not 100% about hookups

Things You Should Know About Adult Dating Sites

How Do I Choose the Best Adult Dating Site?

The very first step in choosing the best adult dating site is to set your expectations and preferences.

If you know your kinks, niche dating sites are perfect. For example, when you know that you want a more open-minded hookup head over to Alt.com. Seeking something more anonymous? Try AshleyMadison - no judgment, no questions asked.

Maybe you want to involve your partner in the hookup. Sure thing, Feeld is your match.

Then again, not everyone has a refined palate. If you want a variety of options mainstream hookup apps are known for vast databases of active users, so you might want to check out AdultFriendFinder, Seeking, or sites like Tinder and Hinge.

Are Hookup Sites Dangerous?

Hookup sites aren’t dangerous, and the adult dating sites we highlighted in our guide are 100% safe and legitimate.

However, while the hookup sites and apps themselves are safe, they cannot speak for their user base. The best hookup sites verify profiles, offer data encryption, and offer to moderate and remove fake profiles.

So even when on legit hookup sites, make sure to do a small check on the person before accepting a new match. You can ask for photo evidence, check their Facebook, dating history, and Facebook friends, or even better, hop on board the video chat feature and talk before meeting.

Pro tip: for the first date, stick to public meetings.

Are There Any Free Hookup Sites?

Yes, there are many free hookup sites available. While some are completely free, most free dating sites save some of their top features for paying users. For example, Seeking Arrangement is a free hookup app for females, and so is Ashley Madison.

While on the subject of the best free hookup sites, Tinder’s free version is often ranked as the best free hookup site, although it only offers limited swipes.

What Are the Best Hookup Sites for LGBTQ Community?

If you’re looking for the best hookup sites for the LGBTQ+ community, Tinder has a massive base that includes many LGBTQ users.

What Are the Best Real Hookup Websites for Discreet Dating?

The best real hookup websites for discreet dating are Ashley Madison, AdultFriendFinder, and NoStringsAttached just to name a few.

Ashley Madison offers a discreet experience; it’s free to use for women, completely judgment-free, and perfectly optimized for traveling users.

AFF is 100% hookup-oriented and offers the best variety of people you can hook up with.

NoStringsAttached.com is geared towards casual dating and offers professional models on live webcams and a large user base.

What’s the Difference Between Free and Paid Hookup Sites?

The difference between free and paid online hookup sites is that the free version has limited features. This can be limited messages, a daily match cap, and some sites even completely remove the option to chat with users if you’re not paying.

Free dating apps have the advantage of not asking users for money, but on the other hand, data shows that more serious active users are willing to pay to use the platform.

Whether we're talking about hookups, casual relationships, or even serious ones, premium-membership dating sites have delivered better results and matches for their users.

So What Is the Best Adult Dating Site?

We’ve covered a fair share of hookup sites and apps in our list. From old-school dating sites to modern swiping apps, there's something here for naughty singles and adventurous couples.

In our opinion, AdultFriendFinder is the No. 1 hookup website. It's the best choice for online daters who want a hookup partner.

Singles and couples can find partners regardless of their background or preferences. If you’re searching for something more discreet - we recommend Ashley Madison. And if you want to try luxury dating - Seeking is the place to be.

As always, stay judgment-free, be polite, and enjoy the online hookup culture!

